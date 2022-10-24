BREAKING: Three arrested during major garda operation in County Limerick

Three men have been arrested and are being questioned at a number of garda stations across Limerick
OVER 20 gardai swooped on a number of properties in the Kilmallock area early this Monday morning, Limerick Live has learned.
It is understood the major operation is part of an investigation into a number of serious crimes in recent months in the former Bruff garda district.
It is understood that three males have been arrested and are being questioned in separate garda stations within the Limerick Division.
One local in Kilmallock told Limerick Live: "There are guards everywhere."
The pre-planned intelligence operation was led by gardai in Bruff with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit and officers from Limerick city.
Gardai have not yet commented on the operation. It is expected details will be released during the course of the day.
