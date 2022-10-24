In Pictures: Grow Mental Health celebrates tenth anniversary of Limerick opening

THE former governor of Mountjoy Prison, John Lonergan, was among those who attended an event to mark the tenth anniversary of the opening of the Grow Mental Health premises in Limerick city.
The Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Frances Foley, was also present at the premises - at 33 Henry Street in the city centre - which was funded by the JP McManus Charitable Foundation.
Grow is a Mental Health Organisation which helps people who have suffered, or are suffering, from mental health problems. Its members are helped to recover from all forms of mental breakdown, or indeed, to prevent such happening.
There are over 130 groups in Ireland, including in Limerick.
Staff and volunteers from Grow Mental Health also attended the open afternoon to celebrate the milestone anniversary.
