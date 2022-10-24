Search

24 Oct 2022

New 'life-saving' defibrillator installed in the heart of Limerick village

Brian Murphy, Creative Gardens, Aisling Ryan and John O'Connor, St Ailbe's Credit Union with John and Fiona Godfrey at the launch of the defibrillator in Ballyneety | PICTURES: Keith Wiseman

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

24 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

GREAT weather brought a large crowd out for the launch of a new defibrillator in the heart of a Limerick village.

The defibrillator was placed in a vintage phone box, repurposed for housing the life saving device.

The Ballyneety Community Development Association (BCDA) and Donoughmore, Knockea and Roxboro (DKR) Community Association joined forces to source a defibrillator for the village.

Chairperson of the DKR Community Association Naomi Cleary Graham commented: "Community Spirit can help foster growth and nurture positive experiences. This has been evident with the addition of the defibrillator to our village. Ballyneety Defibrillator Project's success has been a testament to our wonderful community."

Although there are defibrillators in Ballyneety prior to the launch of the phone box defibrillator, they were only available during working hours.

The team wanted the defibrillator to be visible to any passer-by in the village, so they enlisted Thomas Hassett of Custom Concrete Studio in Abbeyfeale who builds replica vintage defibrillator phone boxes to make the unit.

The box was installed in the village and is a standout landmark that can be easily accessed in case of emergencies, it's available 24 hrs a day to the community and is illuminated at night with access via keypad. 

The 4-pin code is written on the door of the box (pictured above) for easy access and is also linked with the National Ambulance Service, so when someone dials 999 in the event of an emergency the operator will alert you to the location of the nearest defibrillator if required.

BCDA Chairperson Bríd Lang said: "When two community organisations come together with a mutual goal to support and further enhance the community spirit, anything can be achieved."

Member of the Ballyneety Defibrillator Project Ann Rowsome commented: “We are so fortunate to have a wonderful community spirit in Ballyneety, all working together to make the village a better, safer place to live and work.”

