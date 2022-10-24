Mayor honours Limerick Civil Defence for its vital work during Covid-19

The Mayoral Reception for Limerick Civil Defence took place at County Hall | PICTURES: Liam Burke
THE Mayor of the city and county, Cllr Francis Foley, has honoured Limerick Civil Defence to recognise its achievements in assisting during Covid-19 and with Ukrainian refugees.
A special parchment and certificate was presented to representatives of Limerick Civil Defence during a Mayoral Reception which took place at County Hall in Dooradoyle.
A number of council officials and several volunteers attended the event including Michael J. Ryan who has served with Limerick Civil Defence for more than 61 years.
Kay Kennington, Chief Emergency Management Officer with the HSE and Cecilia O'Flaherty, the local authority's Civil Defence Officer also attended.
Civil Defence is a volunteer-based organisation that supports the front line emergency services such as An Garda Siochána, the National Ambulance Service and local fire and rescue services.
It has over 3,500 volunteer members throughout Ireland, including a large number of Limerick.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.