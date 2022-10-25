Ministerial seal of approval for Limerick-based magazine on milestone anniversary

A LIMERICK-based publication marked its 21st anniversary by welcoming the Minister of State for Community Development to its offices.

Over the years, Changing Ireland magazine has featured community activists from every county - from Erris Head to Wexford town, from Dublin to Derry and Kerry, and the Mr O'Brien commended the magazine for its coverage and its track record and for being critical at times.

“Congratulations to chairperson Shane O’Sullivan and his board and staff for managing and supporting an unique project now publishing for 21 years. It is all the more important today to have trustworthy media,” he said.

The minister of state commented that Changing Ireland, which is based in Moyross, has a track record in promoting community development, giving marginalised communities and people who are hard to reach a voice, and highlighting positive local and national initiatives. "It is also at times critical and that is to be welcomed,” he stated.

Deputy O'Brien was welcomed by Shane O’Sullivan, chairperson of Changing Ireland Community Media, the not-for-profit company that publishes the magazine with support from the Department of Rural and Community Development and with a small amount of funding earned from social enterprise activities.

During his visit, he was shown the bungalow at Sarsfield Gardens where the magazine was based for its first 17 years before it moved into new offices in Moyross Community Hub four years ago.

“Being part of the community has always been core to the Changing Ireland project,” said Mr. O’Sullivan. “The project is rooted in Moyross and gives as well as receives support locally.”

The magazine employs one person as editor/manager and engages reporters on a freelance basis.

“Our work is underpinned by community development principles and the company is managed by a voluntary board. Now, Changing Ireland is the most popular and longest-established Community and Voluntary Sector magazine published in Ireland. It is a trusted and valued news source,” said Mr. O’Sullivan.

Editor Allen Meagher said, “The magazine was first spoken of in 1999 and two years later a community project in Moyross won the national contract and Changing Ireland was born. Constant negative headlines and stigmatisation which Moyross people face prompted local activists at the time to get behind the project. People needed to hear of the positive initiatives happening nationally in communities around Ireland – including Moyross.”

Changing Ireland Community Media CLG is currently working on a new strategic plan for the coming years.