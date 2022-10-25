Search

25 Oct 2022

Ten Limerick schools to take part in BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will take place in January 2023

Frances Fitzpatrick

25 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

frances.fitzpatrick@limerickleader.ie

TEN LIMERICK schools will take part in the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) 2023.

Over 1,700 projects were entered into the competition covering a variety of topics including health, new technologies, agriculture, sport science, and environment.

After closing for entries earlier this month, the BTYSTE judges selected the 550 projects which will be showcased at the exhibition taking place from January 11 to 14, 2023.

Health has come out as a top issue for students this year as 24% of projects delve into this area. Projects ranged from cancer research, allergy remedies, diet and nutrition, to ways to improve our sleep and cardiovascular health.

The students also looked at new applications and technology-based solutions to improve everyday life for those living with a variety of illnesses and conditions.

This year 20% of the projects entered tackled environmental issues across all STEM categories. 

In Pictures: Limerick Panto Society launches first production for three years

Over 10% of projects featured new technologies, applications or devices with students exploring topical areas such as road and water safety, sustainable energy usage, along with a variety of other novel ways that technology can assist and improve our daily lives.

Meanwhile, sport-based projects examining the science behind physical activity, tactics, nutrition and results feature in over 10% of projects.

A further 10% of projects look at how we learn, and new ways to improve cognitive processing of information.

Minister for Education, Norma Foley commented, "Every year, students across the country showcase their ingenuity and creativity by entering the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition - it’s encouraging to see so many of our young people finding new ways to solve issues in areas of importance.

"STEM education holds endless opportunities for our young people and that’s why the Department is proud to support the exhibition. I look forward to learning more about the student’s projects at the exhibition in January."

The overall winner(s) will take home the top prize of €7,500 and go on to represent Ireland at the prestigious European Union Contest for Young Scientists in Brussels.

