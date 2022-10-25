Bobby Kennedy’s daughter to attend inaugural Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Autumn School in Limerick village

JFK's NIECE will give a fresh insight into their family ties to Limerick at the inaugural Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Autumn School this month.

Attendees will hear some of the former US President’s closest living relatives speak about his three Limerick great- grandparents.

The autumn school in Bruff, which runs from October 28 to 30, will be a celebration of Irish culture and its diaspora.

The first school of its kind to be held in Limerick will honour Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, the mother of President Kennedy, and her grandparents, Mary Anne Fitzgerald and Thomas Fitzgerald from the Palatine Road, Bruff and Michael Hannon from Lough Gur.

Kerry Kennedy, a daughter of Bobby and Ethel Kennedy, and Thomas Fitzgerald, a maternal first cousin of President Kennedy, will speak about the Fitzgerald legacy and the family’s journey from Bruff to Boston and the significance of the ‘F’ in JFK.

It takes place in, appropriately, the Thomas Fitzgerald Centre at 2pm on Saturday, October 29.

Organisers have a packed schedule of events for attendees. It all commences on Friday evening, October 28, with Mayor Frances Foley performing the official opening of the autumn school.

There will be a panel discussion on the recent success of Limerick GAA – one of the speakers will be former manager Tom Ryan.

Mary Kenny, who describes herself as a veteran journalist, will discuss her book, The Way We Were, Catholic Ireland since 1922.

‘Rural Ireland and its Future’ will be debated by Ali Harvey, Irish Heritage Council and Deputy Richard O’Donoghue.

TV broadcaster, Manchán Magan will perform his hugely acclaimed show Aran & Im on Saturday in the Honey Fitz theatre. On Friday night in the same venue will be the premiere of American Wake on the Lough Gur stage. It will be a feast of song, dance and music in remembrance of all the people who left Ireland to travel the world in sadness and joy.

On Saturday morning there will be an U14 camogie blitz in the Bruff GAA field with many teams from the county invited to take part.

A walk around the historical sites of Bruff on Sunday morning will take in a visit to one of Ireland’s quirkiest museums, Old Irish Ways, in Cahergullamore, Bruff.

On Saturday morning there will be a tour of Lough Gur, where the Fitzgeralds would have played by the lake as children.