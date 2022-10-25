University of Limerick confirms it held talks on housing Richard Harris archive

THE UNIVERSITY of Limerick (UL) has revealed it held talks on housing the Richard Harris archive some years ago – but these came to nothing.

It comes amid some disquiet around the fact the treasure trove of material will be permanently housed in Cork, as opposed to in the actor’s home city of Limerick.

It is news the former mayor Daniel Butler described as “utterly disappointing.”

A spokesperson for the University of Limerick said its Glucksman Library was in contact with the Harris family a number of years ago to explore the possibility of curating the archive – but sadly this did not materialise.

Although the collection will be on permanent display at University College Cork, it will make its debut in Limerick.

The Hunt Museum in the city centre is to showcase the materials in a tribute to the acclaimed film star's strong roots on Shannonside, at a special request from the Harris family including his son Jared.

What will be on show is a collection of letters, photographs, literary works, artefacts and both professional and personal documents which belonged to the Grammy and Golden Globe-winning actor, who died in 2002.

"Our family is excited about bringing this collection to the public in Limerick and also basing it around the particular academic expertise of Dr Barry Monahan," said Jared, who himself is an international film icon.

"We hope the public will enjoy the Limerick exhibition and students of film, music and theatre will find in the collection a fascinating trove of information.”

Spanning more than 50 years, the Richard Harris Archive gives a unique insight into one of Ireland’s most legendary actors - and one of Limerick's most famous sons - who starred in some of the most celebrated pieces of cinema.

In the collection are Richard’s personal creative writing manuscripts including poetry, publicity and location photos from his screen and stage performances including Camelot and Pirandello’s Henry IV, private memos, items from film sets, Young Munster rugby plaques and pictures, letters and wire communications from family and friends, arts critics and co-performers.

Jill Cousins, director of the Hunt Museum stated: "It will be an honour to curate this wonderful archive into an exhibition about one of Limerick’s favourite sons. We are looking forward to the collaboration with University College Cork (UCC) and the Harris Family and to the joyful experience people will get from a greater insight into the man who was both an athlete and an actor.”

A preview of the collection was on Friday presented by Jared Harris and UCC at an event attended by members of the Harris family in London.

Prominent items from the archives were unveiled at the event which took place in the Savoy Hotel’s Richard Harris Suite, where the late actor resided for many years.

The documents reveal a man whose skills as a gifted athlete and talented rugby player not only served him in practical ways for his performance in This Sporting Life, but for the duration of his career on stage and screen, and as a writer, director and producer of universal acclaim.

Exact dates of the collection's appearance in Limerick will be released at a later date.