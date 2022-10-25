Search

25 Oct 2022

Second brother jailed over armed robbery at Limerick bookmakers

The robbery happened at the William Street branch of Bar One Racing | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

David Hurley

25 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A SECOND brother has been jailed for his role in a robbery at a bookmakers during which a member of staff was threatened with a garden shears.

While John Braddish, aged 50, of St Munchin’s Street, St Mary’s Park did not enter the premises, Judge Tom O’Donnell noted he played a significant role.

Mr Braddish pleaded guilty, earlier this year, to a robbery charge, relating to the incident at Bar One Racing, William Street on April 8, 2019.

His younger brother and the main culprit, Daniel Braddish, was jailed for five and-a-half years in December 2019.

During a sentencing hearing, Detective Garda Colum O’Shea said Daniel Braddish, who had his face covered with a hooded top, entered the premises shortly before 7pm and demanded money from the female employee.

While wielding the garden shears, he told her to “open the f****** till,” before running at her and shouting: “I’ll show you I mean business”.

After the woman retreated and fled to a nearby pub, Mr Braddish jumped the counter and took €455.06 from the till.

Detective Garda O’Shea said the woman was “in serious fear of her life” and that she believed Mr Braddish was going to take money “no matter what”.

While John Braddish did not enter the premises he was captured on CCTV engaging with his brother before and after the robbery. Judge O’Donnell was told it was he who bought the garden shears at Dealz a short time earlier.

Barrister Yvonne Quinn said her client (John Braddish) had played a lesser role and that he had not been in trouble with gardai for a considerable number of years prior to the incident unlike his brother who is regarded as a “notorious” criminal.

She said John Braddish, who is “genuinely remorseful”  had consumed alcohol on the day and that he suffers from a number of medical issues.

Imposing sentence, Judge O’Donnell said he was obliged to differentiate between two brothers given their respective roles and previous records.

He said what happened was “very, very frightening” for the worker and that he now hopes she can draw a line under the incident and move on with her life.

He imposed a six year prison sentence, suspending the final two years.

