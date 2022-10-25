Search

26 Oct 2022

Jewellery stolen from Limerick homes in separate burglaries

Jewellery stolen from Limerick homes in separate burglaries

Gardai are appealing to householders to ensure their windows and doors are locked as the clocks are due to change this weekend | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

David Hurley

25 Oct 2022 9:33 PM

AHEAD of the clocks changing this weekend, gardai are appealing to householders to make sure they lock their windows and doors even when they are at home.

The appeal follows a number of recent burglaries during which items of jewellery were stolen.

In one incident over the past week, a back door was left unlocked overnight at a house in the Shannon Banks area of the city.

"The owner discovered that she had been burgled and a pair of earnings worth €250 were taken," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Second brother jailed over armed robbery at Limerick bookmakers

In a separate incident, a house at Cathedral Place in the city was entered and jewellery worth €650 taken after a kitchen window was left open.

"I am often asked what security measures homeowners should put in place and I always say lock your windows and doors, get an alarm, use it and light up your home to give the impression that somebody is home," said Sgt Leetch.

"If a homeowner wishes to install any other security measure that supplies peace of mind to them, then that is a great idea but remember the basics," she added.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media