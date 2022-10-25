Jewellery stolen from Limerick homes in separate burglaries

Gardai are appealing to householders to ensure their windows and doors are locked as the clocks are due to change this weekend | FILE PHOTO
AHEAD of the clocks changing this weekend, gardai are appealing to householders to make sure they lock their windows and doors even when they are at home.
The appeal follows a number of recent burglaries during which items of jewellery were stolen.
In one incident over the past week, a back door was left unlocked overnight at a house in the Shannon Banks area of the city.
"The owner discovered that she had been burgled and a pair of earnings worth €250 were taken," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.
In a separate incident, a house at Cathedral Place in the city was entered and jewellery worth €650 taken after a kitchen window was left open.
"I am often asked what security measures homeowners should put in place and I always say lock your windows and doors, get an alarm, use it and light up your home to give the impression that somebody is home," said Sgt Leetch.
"If a homeowner wishes to install any other security measure that supplies peace of mind to them, then that is a great idea but remember the basics," she added.
