26 Oct 2022

Homeowner objections lead to axing of Active Travel plans in Limerick

Willie O' Dea TD pictured with local residents in the area who objected to the plans

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

26 Oct 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council has confirmed that Active Travel plans for the northside of the city have been cancelled.

The announcement was made following backlash over a proposed filtered permeability study designated between TUS to the city, on Bellefield Gardens, which would affect homeowners living at Bellefield Gardens and on the Ennis, Shelbourne and High Roads.

More than 100 written observations and over 200 signed physical objections were submitted as part of a protest to the plans, with most of the complaints citing "traffic congestion."

Willie O'Dea TD, who was pictured with constituents in the area following the successful appeal to the three week proposal, has welcomed the news that the trial will not go ahead. 

Deputy O' Dea said: "Following representations made to myself and Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon, we took up a petition and this showed that the vast majority of the residents in the affected area were opposed to this plan."

Limerick chosen for project to bring 'vibrancy' back to night-time economy

Both elected representatives shared the resident's opposition to the proposals, they said and in doing so, made strong representations to the council on the matter.

"As a result, thankfully the council have now shelved these plans," Deputy O' Dea added.

In response to a query submitted by Limerick Live in regard to the submissions from the public, the council said:

"The Active Travel Team has been monitoring the submissions and based on the number of submissions received by the close of the consultation, the trial will not be proceeding on November 1," a spokesperson said.

 "All submissions will now be reviewed and a recommendation will be prepared on any future trial proposals," they added.

News

