Shannon Airport Group partners with IBGAA ahead of inaugural global conference in Limerick

THE Shannon Airport Group has announced an official partnership with the Irish Business & General Aviation Association’s (IBGAA) inaugural conference which will take place in Limerick next month.

The event, at Adare Manor, is expected to attract more than 100 tourism and business aviation delegates from across the globe. It will be launched by Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton.

The conference will spotlight and focus on sustainability and the value of business aviation to tourism and Ireland’s economy.

Commenting on the new partnership, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group Mary Considine said: “We are delighted to announce our sponsorship of this important aviation networking event. The conference offers us the opportunity to showcase our latest range of enhancements in place at Shannon Airport to benefit our customers."

Ms Considine added that Shannon has a thriving business jet division and that it is proud to have been the first airport outside of the Americas to offer full U.S. Preclearance for private aircraft since 2010.

“Shannon is also the only airport in the world to operate a combined European and US Transportation Security Administration- compliant checkpoint system which means our passengers are screened once to both regulatory standards and therefore eliminates additional screening at other preclearance airports. This facility has had a highly beneficial impact on our business jet customers," she added.

Welcoming the partnership, Executive Director of IBGAA Joe Buckley said, “We are thrilled to have the Shannon Airport Group with us as a platinum sponsor for our debut IBGAA conference. The conference is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the value of business aviation to the Mid-West and Ireland."

Mr Buckley added: "Shannon Airport is fortunate to have world-class business jet FBO’s (Fixed Based Operators). This service is encouraging more traffic to the airport and opens tourism opportunities for businesses along the Wild Atlantic Way. We look forward to highlighting the wonderful facilities at Shannon Airport at the event, and to hearing more about its latest investments and upgrades.”

The IBGAA conference takes place on November 17 followed by a gala dinner.