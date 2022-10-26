Search

26 Oct 2022

Service to reduce unnecessary ED attendances for older people brought to Limerick

The new service has been launched in Limerick | PICTURE: Brian Arthur 

Reporter:

Frances Fitzpatrick

26 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

A NEW SERVICE designed to reduce unnecessary ED attendances for older people has been rolled out in Limerick. 

Pathfinder is designed to safely keep older people who phone 112/999 in their own home rather than taking them to a hospital emergency department.

Pathfinder improves outcomes for older people by providing safe alternative care at home rather than in hospital and will be provided by National Ambulance Service staff working with colleagues from HSE acute hospitals.

The Pathfinder Rapid Response Team respond to 999/112 calls for older people (65 years and older) in their homes.

The older person is assessed by both an Advanced Paramedic and Occupational Therapist/Physiotherapist. 

Where safe, the team supports the older person at home rather than transporting them to emergency department, by linking with a wide range of alternative hospital and community services. 

Pathfinder also operates a Follow-Up Team (Physiotherapy & Occupational Therapy) which provides immediate home-based rehabilitation, equipment provision and case-management in the subsequent days following a 999/112 call.

Robert Morton, Director of the HSE National Ambulance Service said the expansion of the NAS Pathfinder Model is part of a plan to offer different groups of patients an alternative pathway other than presenting to a busy emergency department.

"NAS is delighted to be working with University Hospital Limerick, Tallaght University Hospital and the University Hospital Waterford who have agreed to support the expansion of the Pathfinder model to other parts of the country. 

"NAS Pathfinder is improving outcomes for older people by minimising unnecessary ED attendances and offering safe alternative care pathways for older people in their own homes rather than in hospital."

Welcoming the introduction of the service to Limerick, Prof Colette Cowan, CEO of UL Hospitals Group said University Hospital Limerick was pleased to be able to offer this service to suitable older people in its catchment area.

"We know that the Pathfinder Model demonstrates that Pre-Hospital Services can help to safely keep older people, who have phoned 112/999, in their own home rather than transporting them to a hospital ED for assessment.

"Many older patients can be safely and appropriately managed in their own home rather than being transported to the ED when they dial 112/999 with low acuity complaints."

