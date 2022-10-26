Major traffic delays on Limerick motorway following multi-vehicle collision

There are lengthy delays on the M7 motorway
RUSH-HOUR traffic has ground to a standstill on the M7 motorway near Limerick city following a multi-vehicle collision this Wednesday evening.
The incident, involving three cars, happened shortly after 6pm on the eastbound carriageway (Dublin-bound) close to junction 29 (Ballysimon).
Emergency services, including three units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Mulgrave Street station, have been deployed to the scene but there are significant delays and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
Collision on M7 between J30 - M7/N18/M20 and J29 - M7/N24 (East) (26-Oct 18:08) https://t.co/7YdB52UGLt— TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) October 26, 2022
It's not known if anyone has been seriously injured in the collision and it may take some time before the motorway is fully re-opened.
Gardai and paramedics from the National Ambulance Service are also in attendance.
An investigation will be carried out to establish what happened.
