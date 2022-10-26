Pair sentenced over major drugs seizure at mobile home in rural Limerick

GARDAI discovered over €200,000 worth of drugs hidden in and around a mobile home in a rural part of County Limerick after monitoring the movements of one of the accused.

Ian Gilbert, aged 38, and Samantha O’Gorman, aged 29, of Knockainey, both pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and cannabis for sale or supply, at Limerick Circuit Court.

Recounting the evidence during a sentencing hearing, Judge Tom O’Donnell said Detective Garda Michelle Browne told the court that Mr Gilbert was stopped while driving in the Hospital area on April 21, 2021, and a small amount of cocaine was found on his person.

“The accuseds’ home, a mobile home in Knockainey, was searched. Substances were concealed in several bags hidden in the mobile home and surrounding property,” said Judge O’Donnell.

After analysis, the amount of cocaine was valued at €120,000 and cannabis with a street value of €91,000. Cash to the value of €1,300 and drugs paraphernalia was also discovered.

Judge O’Donnell said the mitigating factors were that Mr Gilbert had a drug debt and was “coerced into holding drugs”.

“Ms O’Gorman was aware the drugs were there but said they were little to do with her. They were fully co-operative. They have a child with autism. A number of testimonials were given of their various jobs and good work ethic when they got work. They have been in a stable relationship for 10 years. They have both had their own drug issues. It is accepted there wasn’t any trappings of wealth,” said Judge O’Donnell.

The aggravating factors were the amount of drugs seized and the fact they were “actively involved in the preparation (of drugs) for sale and supply due to the paraphernalia seized”, said the judge.

“It is accepted they were not major players,” said Judge O’Donnell, who described it as a “very serious case due to the amount and nature of the drugs seized”.

“People who get involved in this criminal behaviour must be prepared to take responsibility for their actions,” said Judge O’Donnell, who imposed a three years and six months jail sentence in the case of Mr Gilbert.

Ms O’Gorman received a suspended sentence of three years and six months.

“The imposition of a custodial sentence would be extremely disruptive to this young child. But for this factor I would have considered imposing an immediate custodial sentence,” said Judge O’Donnell.

Ms O’Gorman left the court in tears after hugging Mr Gilbert who was taken into custody.