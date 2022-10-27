Search

27 Oct 2022

Limerick café reduces opening hours to improve work/life balance

Limerick café reduced opening hours to improve work/life balance

Chef Paul Williams, owner of Canteen, says both he and his staff are working more days then they all would like | PICTURE: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

27 Oct 2022 9:33 AM

A POPULAR café in Limerick city centre is reducing its opening hours in order to give its staff a better work/life balance.

Canteen has announced it will now close on Sundays and Mondays, with its owner and chef Paul Williams saying both he and his staff are working more days then they all would like.

“We have been struggling to get staff in all areas for the last few months with most current staff working more days than they would like. I have been picking up the extra hours; working six and seven days. We all would like a better work-life balance,” he admitted.

The closure on Sundays and Mondays is taking place this and next month, with the Catherine Street emporium back open for the busy Christmas month.

Limerick motorists advised of traffic plan due to railway artworks

A café spokesperson said the break will give Paul and his team “time to take a breath, figure out staffing and hopefully make the cafe a better overall experience with a happier and well rested team.”

Canteen opened 10 years ago in Mallow Street before moving to its current location in Catherine Street five years later.,

It currently opens between 8am and 4pm Tuesday to Friday, and 9.30am to 4pm on Saturday.

