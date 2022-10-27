Future of multi-million euro Limerick road in question after it's left out of transport strategy

THE FUTURE of a multi-million euro road project in Limerick has been thrown into doubt after it was omitted from a major transport strategy.

The second phase of the Northern Distributor Road has not been included as part of the Limerick-Shannon Metropolitan Transport Strategy (LSMATS) which is to govern the needs of transport in the two areas over the next decade.

While the first phase of the Northern Distributor Road is proceeding as planned following pressure from Moyross residents last year, the second part is not in the blueprint which was briefed to councillors this week.

The first part will link Coonagh to Knockalisheen, and will provide a second entrance to the estate of Moyross.

The second phase is seen as crucial for the development of Castletroy – and in particular the University of Limerick’s new village – and was projected to see the road continue from Knockalisheen, cross the Shannon, bypass Corbally and traverse the Mountshannon Road, before continuing to ultimately link up to the M7.

As revealed by Limerick Live earlier this year, Mr Ryan intervened to block the Northern Distributor Road phase two from being included.

The NTA have finalised the LSMATS and the Northern Distributor Road is not in it.



Significant blow to #Limerick and the region.

It was stated that the Green Party leader feels the second phase of the road would run contrary to the National Planning Framework's objective of compact growth, as well as undermining the investment planned in both active travel and public transport.

Fine Gael councillor Daniel Butler tweeted that it is a "significant blow" to Limerick and the region.

"It has been clearly communicated by the university, by the IDA, the foreign direct investment companies in Plassey, by multiple business groups and of course by commuters of the need for this. So the impact is significant and clear," said the former mayor.

"Anyone who uses the Mackey Roundabout at peak hours knows the severe danger experienced with traffic overflowing onto the M7. People travelling from all over the country to work here. At a minimum there needs to be a significant intervention to resolve that before someone loses their lives," he also warned.

However, councillor Butler believes the road not going ahead "kills off the idea" of any strategic development zone expansion of the university on its lands in south-east Clare, which he says would have been "detrimental to Limerick."

"Without this road it simply is not possible," he commented.

Green Party councillor Saša Novak tweeted: "What if you look at it from a different angle? I cycle, that's one less car in the traffic ahead of you. If you get more people on bikes, because it's safer, you take X number of cars off the road. That makes the road less congested for motorists with the car as only option."

UL has been approached for comment.

A spokesperson for the National Transport Authority, which is the overseeing body of the LSMATS plan said: "The NTA is due to publish the final Limerick Shannon Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy in the coming weeks.".