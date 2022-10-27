In Pictures: Limerick city buzzing with punters enjoying food discounts

THERE WAS a great buzz in Limerick city this week as food businesses offered 30% discounts for one night only.
The initiative was in collaboration with Limerick City and County Council’s Bloomberg Project and took place on Wednesday, October 26.
The discounts were offered at Coqbull, 50 Thomas Street, Habit Coffee+Retail, 48 Thomas Street, The Spitjack, 6/7 Bedford Row, Sambros, 52 Thomas Street and Gloria Jeans Coffees, 58/59, Thomas Street.
The event was the first of its kind in Limerick city, and was run to encourage those who would not normally sample the night-time economy, to visit the city centre and sample what it has to offer.
