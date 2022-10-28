Search

28 Oct 2022

Gift card launched to support Limerick businesses

Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan, Mayor Francis Foley, Johnathan Ryan, One4All Gift Cards, Ailish Mullane, Kimono and Lorraine Higgins, West Limerick Sports Complex

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

28 Oct 2022 9:33 AM

A NEW GIFT card which can be redeemed in shops across Limerick city and county has been launched by the Chamber.

The 2022 Limerick Gift Card has been established to encourage shoppers to visit Limerick city, plus towns and villages across the county to do their Christmas shopping in the coming weeks.

It's accepted by more than 100 retailers, and comes as part of a drive by the Chamber to support local business and jobs.

Mayor Francis Foley, who lent his support to the initiative, said: "Shopping local is vitally important throughout the year and none more so than at Christmas. We’re urging everyone to shop in-person in Limerick for Christmas. Meet your friends, get a bite to eat and make an occasion out of it. We all missed social contacts in the last two years so why not make memories that you can cherish while simultaneously supporting local jobs and businesses."

Cards can be purchased over the counter at local Limerick post offices or online at limerickchamber.ie/limerick-gift-card

Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan added: "Limerick shops need our support this year more than ever so it is vital that we lock-in our spend with local employers instead of anonymous online outlets. I’ll be doing my Christmas gift shopping early and in-person over the coming weekends. My budget is done and I’m looking forward to browsing boutiques, sports shops and garden centres to choose the perfect gifts."

The business group has pointed out that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe last September upped the amount employees can give to their staff tax free to €1,000 per annum.

To this end, the Chamber is encouraging companies to reward their staff by buying the gift card.

It can be used in any of the 150 outlets that currently accept One4all gift cards across Limerick city and county, including Brown Thomas, O’Mahony’s bookstore, The Absolute Hotel, Matthew Stephens Jewellers, Hamptons Bar and Grill - all the city centre.

It's usable at Kimono Boutique and Platform Boutique in Newcastle West and Tesco outlets across Limerick.

