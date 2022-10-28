Search

28 Oct 2022

Limerick's very own 'Batwoman' has plans to open new clinics

Susan Kerwin says Dracula is a far cry from the reality of her favourite winged animal | PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

28 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

COUNTY Limerick’s very own ‘Batwoman’ says there is nothing to fear about the furry little creatures lurking in the shadows and hanging from our attics this Halloween.

This bank holiday weekend, Susan Kerwin will have plenty under her wing as she tends to an influx of up to 34 flying mammals who have checked into her bat hospital in Bruree.

While spooky season is upon us, Ms Kerwin says there is nothing to fear and that 90% of Limerick people soften once they see “the cuteness” of a bat up close.

She says that Dracula is a far cry from the reality of her favourite winged animal.

“Our main fear of bats stem from vampires and that they are nocturnal,” she said, adding that the old wives’ tale about bats flying into your hair or that they are related to rodents, are simply not true.

A sense of mystery surrounds the nocturnal foragers, who, she says, are closer to humans in genetic makeup than they are to rats.

Bats give birth to one pup per year, while rats breed every six weeks.

Ms Kerwin hopes that her newly-achieved charity status, permitting fundraising events, will allow her to spread her wings, and open new clinics.

“The only thing people should be scared of is what would happen if bats disappeared altogether. Each night, they eat their body weight in insects!”

