Take-off for Shannon Airport charity fashion show at Dromoland Castle

THE SHANNON Airport Group are gearing up for a charity fashion show for two worthy causes at Dromoland Castle.

The glamorous evening will be hosted by Celia Holman Lee on November 17 and will raise funds for Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin and Clare Cancer Support, Sláinte an Chláir.

Guests will have a chance to do a spot of Christmas shopping at the event’s pop-up market, featuring stalls from handcrafted candles, photography, fashion, beauty, and sweet treats.

Launching the event, Celia Holman Lee said: "I am delighted to host The Shannon Airport Group’s Charity Christmas Fashion show.

"The event promises to be a wonderful night, featuring some of the region’s fantastic boutiques, and all for two incredible causes close to all our hearts.

"Now more than ever, people want to get dressed up and spend time with friends and loved ones. What better way to do that, than in the gorgeous surrounds of Dromoland Castle for a night of style, sophistication, and Christmas sparkle."

Styles from some of the region’s finest boutiques will be featured, including Catherine McCormack boutique, Willow, Caroline Mitchell, County Boutique, Kimono, Ela Maria, Marion Murphy Cooney, BEO, Joanne’s Boutique, Brass, Patrick Burke’s Menswear and The Ivory Closet.

Tickets are priced at €35 and are available to book on Eventbrite or email charities@snnairportgroup.ie to arrange collecting a ticket from the committee at Shannon Airport.