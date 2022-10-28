Limerick doctor urges people to get covid-19 booster ahead of winter months

A DOCTOR from the University of Limerick Hospitals Group has urged anyone who is eligible for a covid-19 vaccine to get the jab ahead of the winter season.
Dr Eithne Mulloy, a Respiratory Physician who is medical adviser to the Mid-West Covid-19 Vaccination Programme says people should take up the vaccine to protect themselves against anticipated surges in covid and flu infections.
Dr Mulloy, warned: "Covid-19 is still an ever-present threat. It hasn’t gone away. And it’s particularly important coming into the winter to get vaccinated."
Dr Mulloy was speaking as the HSE nationally targeted some 170,000 60-64-year-olds via phone text message, alerting them to their eligibility for a second covid-19 booster, and reminding them to make their appointment via HSE.ie to receive the vaccine.
"People in this age group have been eligible for a second vaccine booster since August, and as we close in on winter, it’s of critical importance that they protect themselves and others.
"The effects of covid-19 can be serious, particularly for those with chronic health conditions," she said.
Dr Mulloy said that while nationally there are increasing numbers of people being hospitalised due to covid-19, numbers of patients requiring critical care for the disease were still relatively low because of the level of vaccination to date.
The HSE is urging those aged 60-64 years who have not come forward to date, to book an appointment.
It must be at least four months since your last booster, or since you tested positive for covid-19, or had symptoms.
