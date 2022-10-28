Search

28 Oct 2022

Limerick public asked to protect Emergency Department ahead of Bank Holiday

The Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick (UHL)

Cian Ó Broin

28 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

THE LIMERICK public are being asked to protect the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) ahead of the busy October bank holiday weekend. 

Out-of-hours GP services, community pharmacies and the Injury Units in Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s hospitals are available this weekend to patients who do not need to attend the ED.

"Patients have been attending ED in record numbers this year, including unusually high numbers of presentations over recent weekends and a surge in paediatric patients. We continue to see high volumes of patients with complex medical needs, including many frail elderly patients who require admission to hospital," a spokesperson said.

This bank holiday weekend, staff will prioritise emergency care for those most in need of it.

Limerick doctor urges people to get covid-19 booster ahead of winter months

Patients who attend for routine and non-urgent treatment may experience long waiting times over the holiday weekend and into early next week.

We regret these delays and we appeal to the public to consider alternatives to the ED where this is appropriate. Anyone who is seriously ill or injured or who is worried their life is at risk must not delay in attending the ED," they added.

Out-of-hours GP services, community pharmacies and Injury Units at St John’s Ennis and Nenagh hospitals are alternative options for patients with less serious illnesses and injuries.

As seasonal flu is now circulating in Ireland we encourage members of the public to get the flu vaccine from their GP or pharmacist. Those eligible for COVID-19 primary or booster vaccines are encouraged to protect themselves and their loved ones by booking an appointment.

For minor injuries such as sprains, fractures wound and burns;  Injury Units are open seven days a week in Ennis Hospital and Nenagh Hospital (8am to 8pm) and in St John’s Hospital from 8am to 7pm.

For full contacts for the units, and the services available there, please visit the HSE website.

Information on how to manage common illness and advice on when to get emergency help is available from hse.ie/winter

The HSE’s mychild website also has lots of information regarding winter childhood illness and viruses such as bronchiolitis and RSV.

