Locals in Limerick town ‘bare all’ for very good cause

OVER 100 brave locals from one Limerick town are baring all for a nude calendar to support a vital cancer support service.

‘Abbeyfeale – The Bare Essentials’ has been produced to showcase the town, with over 100 volunteers from the community photographed in the style of The Calendar Girls.

The project, supported by Creative Arts Raising Abbeyfeale (CARA), a group of volunteers promoting the town through art, is partnering with the Irish Cancer Society, with €10 per sale to be donated to the charity.

“The calendar is a story of our town and community,” said John D Morris, an Abbeyfeale native who photographed the entire calendar.

The launch, which takes place this Saturday evening, will include a big reveal of all the images, featuring over 100 people and taken at various locations in the town.

The calendar will be on sale at 30 local outlets with a dedicated online shop to allow for shipping to other counties and overseas.

While the feat was no easy task to accomplish, it was the community spirit of those involved that carried it over the line, John stated.

"To those that bared all, a massive thanks, we simply couldn't have achieved this project without you. We really hope you like the story we made, we hope you like our town and hope that you see Abbeyfeale as so much more than the bare essentials," he added.

'Abbeyfeale - The Bare Essentials' will be launched at Fr Casey's GAA club at 7.30pm this Saturday, October 29.