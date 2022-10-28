‘He was really loved’: Billy passes away suddenly on his Limerick farm

IT IS not yet known how Billy Casey died but it is known that the Kilmallock man was deeply loved within his community.

The bachelor, aged in his mid-70s, was discovered at around 5pm on Tuesday, October 18, in the hay barn of his farm in Deebert, Kilmallock.

Gardai were called to the scene and the Health and Safety Authority was notified because Mr Casey was engaged in farming activity at the time of his death.

It is not known if he died from a fall while moving bales or from natural causes.

Inspector Gearoid Thompson, of Bruff garda station, said a post mortem was carried out to determine the cause of death.

“A file will be prepared for the county coroner,” said Insp Thompson, who confirmed gardai are satisfied there is no foul play involved.

But there was foul play involved last August when Mr Casey was injured after he was attacked with a slash hook at his Kilmallock home in the middle of the night. It was over a jar of change.

Cllr PJ Carey said the crime had an “awful effect on him”.

“It would effect me or you. He was there on his own. He just wanted to be left alone and feed his few cattle and look after his bit of land – that’s all he ever wanted and they couldn’t let him alone,” said Cllr Carey, who added that Mr Casey had told him of a number of criminal incidents over the last couple of years.

The county councillor said the attack on Mr Casey was the “catalyst” for two well-attended crime prevention meetings, culminating in the announcement that the town is to get three more gardai.

“It is a legacy he leaves us. After the attack a number of people called to my door saying something had to be done.

“He was the quietest man, a great neighbour and very well got on the Fairyfield side of Kilmallock. His family were very good to him. People had great time for him.

“He was very generous and a great gardener. He used to give vegetables to neighbours. He was really loved,” said Cllr Carey. The large numbers of mourners at his removal and funeral reflected this.

Cllr Carey said Mr Casey was a massive Limerick and Kilmallock supporter and would have been cheering on the Balbec in the county final on Sunday.

May he rest in peace.