Search

29 Oct 2022

New flood zone planning rules hit Limerick homeowners in their pockets

New flood zone planning rules hit Limerick homeowners in their pockets

Cllr John O' Donoghue warned of soaring insurance costs for properties in Limerick being moved into flood risk FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

29 Oct 2022 9:33 AM

A LIMERICK councillor has expressed his concern at “soaring insurance costs” being incurred by individual homeowners who have had their land rezoned as being under risk of flooding.

Cllr John O’Donoghue (Independent) told a meeting of the Adare-Rathkeale Municipal District how one man “spent a fortune” and is suffering “huge implications” relating to his insurance costs.

“To give you a picture of it. A gentleman in Rathkeale was told he was in a flood zone, which will cause him a problem if he wants to apply for planning permission or sell his home in future,” he said.

He explained that the man, who is a private homeowner whose house was not in a flood risk zone before, incurred a huge cost in paying for assessments to find out that part of his property is 50mm over the threshold.

“How many more properties are going to be involved when we move the goalposts and say that we are going to put a place into a flood (zone) that was never in a flood (zone) before?” Cllr O’Donoghue asked.

Homeowner objections lead to axing of Active Travel plans in Limerick

Cathaoirleach Cllr Stephen Keary (FG) added to his colleague's point after telling council officials that the local authority must be more sensible when rezoning land in the district as being at risk of flooding.

“I have come across some parts of Kildimo that have been totally destroyed and there will be no more planning there,” he said.

“It’s a major issue, half of Kildimo has no insurance despite the fact that there have been no incidents of flooding there and probably never will be,” Cllr Keary added.

Cllr Kevin Sheahan (FF) pointed the finger at Dublin, saying that despite the hard-fought efforts of local councillors, the government is “legislating against the best interests of its own people.”

A council official responded stating the local authority is not responsible for drawing up flood maps and that the responsibility lies with the Office of Public Works (OPW).

“We can’t just decide that we want to remove somebody’s property from a flood map, but if they have a flood report done, they can make a submission and engage with our flood team,” they said.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader after the meeting, Cllr O’Donoghue said that a "balance must be found" for homeowners who have had their properties drawn into flood (zones) by only a few millimetres.

“Whether you are one millimetre or one metre over the threshold, the implications are the same. This is something that is going to affect so many homeowners, rate payers, farmers and business owners down the line,” he exclaimed.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media