Limerick city kingpins aiming to unseat reigning champs in hurling decider

THERE is excitement and expectation on the city’s northside that Na Piarsaigh can regain the title of Limerick’s hurling kings once more.

The Elm Drive club, which has four All-Ireland 2022 winners in its ranks, fell short to eventual runners-up Patrickswell at the semi-final stage last year.

But the men-in-blue will be bidding to regain the title they last landed in 2020 with a thumping win over Doon.

Back then, due to Covid-19 restrictions, only a few hundred lucky souls got to see Na Piarsaigh lift a sixth senior hurling title.

But a huge crowd is expected at the Tus Gaelic Grounds this Sunday, throw in 4:15pm, with many locals hoping the Blues will secure a seventh title in only 11 years.

During the week, youngsters at John F Kennedy National School – where Na Piarsaigh captain William O’Donoghue and Conor Boylan were educated – donned the distinctive sky-blue as teachers and students alike got ready to cheer on their heroes in hopes they can conquer Kilmallock.

Proudly clutching a hurley, North Circular Road lad Charlie Ryan, 12, predicted a “20 million point win” for Na Piarsaigh, before revising that optimistic forecast down to two!

It was a prediction shared by Harry O’Sullivan, 12, from Ennis Road who said: “I think we are a lot better than Kilmallock!”

Thomondgate’s Jamie Murphy, also 12, said: “It’ll be a tight game. I’d say it will be a bit like the Tipperary minor match where the person dropped it into the box, and everyone jumped on it, and the ball goes into the back of the net and we end up winning by a point!”.

Charlie said Na Piarsaigh are a “brilliant team” with “brilliant fans.”

As Limerick Live left the boys’ national school, we were bid farewell by the chant of ‘Na Piarsaigh Abu!’.

Expect to hear a lot more of this on Sunday!