Search

29 Oct 2022

Limerick school selected for programme at National Gallery of Ireland

Limerick school selected for programme at National Gallery of Ireland

The Catherine McAuley School on the South Circular Road

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

29 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

THE NATIONAL Gallery of Ireland have announced the return of Your Gallery at School for the 2022-23 period, selecting a Limerick school to take part.

The Catherine McAuley School in Limerick city has been chosen along with 11 other schools nationwide to take part in a series of art workshops, designed specifically for children who may not have access to the gallery due to socio-economic, gender or geographic barriers. 

A representative from Catherine McAuley School, Limerick commented: “We are thrilled to be participating in the Your Gallery at School initiative, it will greatly enhance the art experience for our students and we can't wait to get started.”

Limerick motorists advised of traffic plan due to railway artworks

Over the course of the 2022-23 school year, the gallery will work with the twelve schools to create a series of tailored activities, appropriate for the students’ ages and school levels.

Your Gallery at School comprises individual practical workshops, sensory sessions, talks and Q&As for selected schools.

Food businesses in Limerick to offer customer discounts for one night only

The programme includes Learning through and about art - a practical workshop inspired by the national collection; Wellbeing - a sensory session focusing on slow looking and mindfulness; and Creative Careers - a talk and Q&A with Gallery staff and an established artist, enabling students to learn about a variety of arts careers.

The initiative is sponsored by leading global aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital.

Chief Executive Officer of SMBC Aviation Capital Peter Barrett commented: “SMBC Aviation Capital is delighted to see Your Gallery at School go from strength to strength. It is fantastic to see the impact of this programme, which can be seen in the growing number of applications year on year, and we are immensely proud to support it.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media