Calls for safety audit at 'dangerous' Limerick junction

A LIMERICK councillor has called for an immediate road safety audit to be carried out at a dangerous junction in west Limerick where, he claims, a young woman was nearly killed in a serious road accident.

Cllr Liam Galvin (FG) told members of the Newcastle West Municipal District that “there are far too many accidents” taking place at Dore’s Cross at Templeglantine between Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale.

At the meeting, he mentioned a recent road collision. "A lorry rear-ended a car. The girl was nearly killed. That’s the reality of the danger,” Cllr Galvin warned.

He stressed that councillors need to do something to seek funding to do a job on the junction to make it safer, adding that the danger lies with differing speed limits on opposing sides of the junction.

Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Francis Foley (FF) seconded the motion noting that traffic calming measures were installed in Templeglantine a number of years ago reducing the speed limit to 50 km/h on the approach to Dore’s Cross.

Cllr Foley added that the problem remains beyond the cross, where the speed limit increases to 100km/h.

In response to the motion, a council official stated that the local authority has spoken to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) regarding the junction.

“TII have committed to carrying out a road safety review at this location. We will share the results of this review once complete,” said Seamus O’ Reilly, Senior Executive Engineer.