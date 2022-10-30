Limerick native hangs up his garda uniform following 40 years of service

TRIBUTES have been paid to Limerick native who has retired from An Garda Siochána following a 40-year career.

Sergeant Michael 'Babs' Keating, is originally from Limerick city but moved to Portroe, County Tipperary in 1983.

From there he moved to Nenagh in 1988 before enoying a stint at Roscrea between 1998 and 2000 when he returned and took up a position as court presenter at Nenagh District Court.

Leading the tributes at Nenagh Circuit Court, solicitor Liz McKeever, on behalf of local solicitors, said Sgt Keating had been “part and parcel” of the district for 25 years.

Wishing him well in his retirement, she acknowledged his “enthusiasm, empathy, fairness and knowledge” in dealing with court matters.

Barrister Colman Cody SC, on behalf of the bar, said Sgt Keating’s organisation and preparation were “exemplary” and ensured the smooth running of court business.

He commended Sgt Keating’s “generosity” when giving evidence and said that there was a "compassionate manner" in the way he conducted business.

"He always saw the good in people in spite of the difficulties," said Mr Cody.

Derek Daly, on behalf of the Court Services, said Sgt Keating kept everyone on their toes and will be sadly missed.

Judge Cormac Quinn also acknowledged Sgt Keating’s empathy, fairness and experience, and pointed out that during Covid restrictions when the court moved to Kilkenny, Sgt Keating “rose to the occasion”.

Judge Quinn said Sgt Keating was a "gentleman" and his work behind the scenes had brought "diligence to the running of the courts".

Responding to the tributes, Sgt Keating thanked everyone for their kind words and said that it had been a pleasure to work with everyone from judges to barristers and clerks. He added that there was great rapport between them all.

He recalled that a lot of work had gone into the operation of the courts since he began as court presenter in 2000.

In that time he had not missed any circuit court sessions or trials.

"I always saw the best in people and tried to give fairness as best I could," he said.

Sgt Keating highlighted the work done by the local Restorative Justice programme, saying he was a “great believer” in it.