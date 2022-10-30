Developer seeks permission for new phase of Limerick housing scheme

A PLANNING application has been submitted for the latest phase of a scheme which is projected to deliver hundreds of new homes on the northside of Limerick city.

Riverpoint Construction has lodged papers with Limerick City and County Council for permission to develop 54 more residential units of its overall plan for almost 350 new homes.

The area of the development is on the Pass Road, near the Old Cratloe Road, and running alongside the Coonagh to Knockalisheen Road, construction of which is in progress.

This latest application will see a mix of three-storey, five-bed semi-detached units, two-storey four-bed semi-detatched units, two-storey homes with three bedrooms, and terraced housing.

Riverpoint has five other planning applications before the local authority, incorporating different sections of the multi-million euro scheme.

Local planners are seeking further information on all of these, before they can progress which means work on the estate has yet to commence.

In a design statement, Riverpoint Construction states the site “has an opportunity to create a contemporary residential area onto Old Cratloe Road which will create attractive street frontage, something this site is currently lacking.”

It’s also pointed out the overall scheme consists of a large open public space to its southside.

“This space is deep into the phase to also cater for the service of future and previous phases,” they state in documents provided to the authority.

“The character of this new development will enrich the urban qualities of the city. The scale and shape of the buildings is proportionate to the immediate area. Using the same house types as the previous phases will create a sense of identity and place, linked by a number of communal and public open spaces,” they add.

Metropolitan district leader Cllr Olivia O’Sullivan, who lives close to the development site has welcomed the development, the masterplan for which also includes a neighbourhood centre and creche facility.

“I was contacted by many people when this development was only announced, wanting to already know when the new homes would be going on sale and who was selling them. That will tell you the demand that exists for new housing in this area. This development is also walking distance from a large Naíonra pre-school, Caherdavin primary schools, Thomond College secondary school and both the Moylish and Coonagh campuses of TUS,” she said.

Cllr O’Sullivan said she found in local residents, the need for new housing is being acknowledged before anything else.

“Many of these would have originally been rural dwellers and slowly suburbia has stretched out to meet them so it is a big change, however the additional services will be well received,” said the Fine Gael member.