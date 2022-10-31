Limerick students left to wait on ‘side of road’ due to full bus

THIRD-LEVEL students travelling into Limerick city are being “left on the side of the road” due to oversubscribed bus services within the county, it has been claimed.

Concerns over the lack of adequate rural bus services in certain parts of Limerick and the student accommodation crisis were expressed by councillors at a meeting of the Adare-Rathkeale Municipal District.

Cllr Adam Teskey (Independent) said since the start of the current academic year, more students “than ever before” are seeking accommodation in towns such as in Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale. This, he added, is to ensure they have access to transport into Limerick.

“That is why our buses are oversubscribed,” Cllr Teskey stated.

He referenced the 7.30am bus service from Rathkeale, which he said is “oversubscribed”, adding that he has been made aware of a situation where over 20 people were left on the side of the road one morning.

A second service for the route, which caters for both workers and third-level students was asked for, however, Bus Éireann denied this request, the Rathkeale-based councillor told those present.

He asked that a communication be sent again directly to Bus Éireann to ask what the situation is.

“To leave 20 people at the side of the road, when we are trying to ask people to conserve energy and when we are trying to promote the idea of public transport to people is unacceptable,” he said.

“They are trying to go into a place of employment to pay taxes and earn a wage. We are letting these people down,” he added.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Stephen Keary (FG) suggested that council management write to the “fantastic” green bus service, asking them to consider putting a stop in at Rathkeale.

“It could come in and turn at the museum in the village. It would be ideal for students who are going to TUS Moylish or UL on a daily basis. It would get them right to the door,” he stated.

Adding to his comments, Cllr Bridie Collins (FF) said that “if they (passengers) are being left in Rathkeale, then they are definitely being left in Adare.”

“People are using bus services more due to the price of fuel and a 20% reduction in the price. We must write to both the green bus and Bus Éireann to increase their services,” she said.