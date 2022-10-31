Motorbike stolen from disabled Limerick man

A LIMERICK family is asking for the public’s help in getting back a motorbike belonging to a man with a prosthetic leg.

The distinctive Suzuki Gxxr 600 was stolen from outside a house in Irish Estates, Corbally in the early hours of Sunday morning, October 23.

Samantha Hayes took to Facebook in the hope of getting the bike back for her partner Shane.

"Shane has a prosthetic leg as he's a below the knee amputee. That's our only transport," said Samantha.

She said the theft has compounded an already tough year after she lost her father Robert. Samantha said the Suzuki is of "huge sentimental value" through its connection to her late dad.

"I always relied on my dad for lifts but lost him January gone. He found out he had cancer on his 60th birthday in November.

"My dad and I were like best friends. He secretly loved motorbikes in his younger days. He dreamed of doing Route 66 in the States on a Harley Davidson," said Samantha.

If anybody has any information which could lead to the return of the bike they are asked to contact Samantha through her Facebook page. A reward is being offered.