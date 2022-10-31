Search

31 Oct 2022

Motorbike stolen from disabled Limerick man

Motorbike stolen from disabled Limerick man

Stolen in Corbally: A Suzuki Gxxr 600

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

31 Oct 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK family is asking for the public’s help in getting back a motorbike belonging to a man with a prosthetic leg.

The distinctive Suzuki Gxxr 600 was stolen from outside a house in Irish Estates, Corbally in the early hours of Sunday morning, October 23.

Samantha Hayes took to Facebook in the hope of getting the bike back for her partner Shane.

"Shane has a prosthetic leg as he's a below the knee amputee. That's our only transport," said Samantha.

She said the theft has compounded an already tough year after she lost her father Robert. Samantha said the Suzuki is of "huge sentimental value" through its connection to her late dad.

In Pictures: Out and About in Limerick this weekend!

"I always relied on my dad for lifts but lost him January gone. He found out he had cancer on his 60th birthday in November.

"My dad and I were like best friends. He secretly loved motorbikes in his younger days. He dreamed of doing Route 66 in the States on a Harley Davidson," said Samantha.

If anybody has any information which could lead to the return of the bike they are asked to contact Samantha through her Facebook page. A reward is being offered.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media