Search

31 Oct 2022

Win a dream holiday thanks to Limerick GAA and camogie club

Win a dream holiday thanks to Limerick GAA and camogie club

Pauline McMahon, Marie Corkery, Katie and Siobhan Condon selling tickets for Knockaderry GAA and camogie club’s, Win a Dream Holiday draw in Newcastle West

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

31 Oct 2022 9:33 PM

KNOCKADERRY GAA and camogie club could do with a break after a busy time on the pitch but instead they want to give you a holiday of a lifetime.

They launched their win a dream holiday fundraiser last June but there is still time to enter before the lucky winner is chosen in November.

He or she will forget the cost of living crisis for a couple of weeks as they will claim a holiday voucher to the value of €10,000.

Knockaderry GAA’s Ger Downes said if you have ever dreamed of taking the family to Disneyland, heading deep into the Amazon jungle or maybe catching up with family and friends in Australia or New Zealand, then the “win a dream holiday can make all that happen”. 

The €10,000 voucher can be used as many times as the winner wishes.

All proceeds from the draw will go towards the new playing facilities development work at Knockaderry GAA grounds. So sipping cocktails on a lounger on the beaches of Bora Bora will help hard work commence at home for the betterment of future GAA generations in west Limerick.

A ticket for the win a dream holiday draw is €20 or 3 tickets for €50 and can be purchased before November’s draw by contacting 086 4026454 or online through links on Knockaderry GAA’s Facebook or Twitter pages.

More information on the fundraiser and the club’s plans can also be found on their social media channels.

In Pictures: Dawn to dusk camogie-a-thon raises funds for Limerick club

Chairperson of the club’s development committee, Ted Danaher said they plan to erect a 40 x 45 metre hurling wall.

“It will be fully floodlit and fenced with an all weather playing surface at the entrance to our grounds while also developing a public access walkway that stretches over 1km on our pitch’s perimeter,” said Ted.

It means the club will have to move the current playing pitch upwards about 30 yards so that they will have ample space. And they have much more in the pipeline.

“This is just phase one, we have other development plans down the road,” said Ted.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media