'It's heartbreaking': Community numb after young mother loses life in Limerick collision

A COMMUNITY in Limerick is waking up to tragedy this Tuesday morning following the death of a young mother in a road traffic collision.

The woman, aged 32, lost her life, with two men and two young children in hospital following the incident on the N21 at Reens Pike, south of Rathkeale. Their conditions are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road was closed off for a technical examination, but has re-opened this Tuesday morning, while gardai have issued an appeal for witnesses to the collision which took place at approximately 4.15pm on Monday.

Limerick Live understands the woman was travelling back to her home in Newcastle West, having enjoyed a trip to the cinema with her partner and two children.

Fine Gael councillor Adam Teskey, who lives just minutes from where the tragedy occurred said: "It's heartbreaking."

"This is devastating. Obviously, there is a lady here who has tragically lost her life - a mother, a partner, a daughter, a person who obviously has left a serious void behind her. My heartfelt condolences are with her family. Words cannot express my immense sorrow at this sad moment in time," he said.

He also paid tribute to the emergency services who worked at the scene, saying: "For what they had to endure, what they had to go through, my thoughts are with them all as well. My sincere gratitude and thanks goes to all of those people."

Councillor Teskey also urged people to be cautious on the roads, especially during bad weather.

Tributes were also paid on Facebook, with one person writing: "So so sad such a lovely girl. Thinking of her family at this heartbreaking time."

Another added: "Rest in peace you beautiful soul. Condolences to all the family at this tragic time."

While a third described the deceased woman as an "amazing lady."

Gardaí are asking for any road users with camera footage, including dash-cam images, from the N21 south of Rathkeale at the time of the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.