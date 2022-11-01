Search

01 Nov 2022

'It's heartbreaking': Community numb after young mother loses life in Limerick collision

'It's heartbreaking': Tragedy hits Limerick community following road death

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

01 Nov 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A COMMUNITY in Limerick is waking up to tragedy this Tuesday morning following the death of a young mother in a road traffic collision.

The woman, aged 32, lost her life, with two men and two young children in hospital following the incident on the N21 at Reens Pike, south of Rathkeale. Their conditions are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road was closed off for a technical examination, but has re-opened this Tuesday morning, while gardai have issued an appeal for witnesses to the collision which took place at approximately 4.15pm on Monday.

Limerick Live understands the woman was travelling back to her home in Newcastle West, having enjoyed a trip to the cinema with her partner and two children.

BREAKING: Woman dies, two men and two children hospitalised following Limerick collision

Fine Gael councillor Adam Teskey, who lives just minutes from where the tragedy occurred said: "It's heartbreaking."

"This is devastating. Obviously, there is a lady here who has tragically lost her life - a mother, a partner, a daughter, a person who obviously has left a serious void behind her. My heartfelt condolences are with her family. Words cannot express my immense sorrow at this sad moment in time," he said.

He also paid tribute to the emergency services who worked at the scene, saying: "For what they had to endure, what they had to go through, my thoughts are with them all as well. My sincere gratitude and thanks goes to all of those people."

Councillor Teskey also urged people to be cautious on the roads, especially during bad weather.

Tributes were also paid on Facebook, with one person writing: "So so sad such a lovely girl. Thinking of her family at this heartbreaking time."

Another added: "Rest in peace you beautiful soul. Condolences to all the family at this tragic time."

While a third described the deceased woman as an "amazing lady."

Gardaí are asking for any road users with camera footage, including dash-cam images, from the N21 south of Rathkeale at the time of the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media