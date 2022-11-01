Limerick firefighters rescue woman trapped up to her waist in mud

LIMERICK firefighters came to the rescue of a woman who was trapped up to her waist in mud.

The unusual incident occurred in a field near the Raheen Industrial Estate over the weekend. Limerick Fire and Rescue Service were called at 4.37pm on Sunday afternoon.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was walking her dog at the time. It is understood that she thought she was walking on rough ground but it turned out to be soft mud.

It is believed she tried to extricate herself but found herself getting stuck deeper and deeper in the mud. Eventually, it had reached as high as her waist.

Three Limerick and Fire Rescue Service appliances responded following the call-out. Trained Swiftwater rescue technicians used special inflatable rescue mud paths to access her and take her to firmer ground. Her dog didn't get trapped.

It is thought that the woman didn't require medical attention but was obviously in shock following the frightening ordeal.