Limerick hurling fans’ tales from the terraces relayed in new book

THE STORY of how 550 Limerick hurling fans felt when their beloved county took its third All-Ireland title in-a-row has been captured in a beautifully-crafted new book.

Illustrated Tales From The Limerick Terraces reaches into the hearts and minds of some of Limerick hurling’s most hardy and loyal supporters, retelling the July 17 success through pictures and print.

“Limerick supporters are the best in the land for their fierce loyalty, their togetherness along with that wonderful wit and sense of humour,” said Liam O’ Brien.

Liam declared that whether it is TUS Gaelic Grounds, Semple Stadium or Croke Park, “the colour and noise of a Limerick crowd in all its glory is unparalleled.”

He helped Niall Deegan, of Old Christians GAA club, who put the 112-page book together.

Niall, who wrote the book, said the third successive All-Ireland win made him feel “so proud to be a Limerick man” and that he wanted to capture what it was like from a supporter’s perspective.

In it, tales abound of Luimneach Abú and some of her finest fans celebrating in true Limerick fashion.

These include characters like the highly adored singing and dancing Davy Ryan from Bruff and the mighty Christy Keogh with his little green boat wading through the waters by King John’s Castle.

Proceeds from the book will go to Milford Care Centre.