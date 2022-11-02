Search

02 Nov 2022

Limerick hurling fans’ tales from the terraces relayed in new book

Limerick hurling fans’ tales from the terraces relayed in new book

The cover of the book which is on sale now

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

02 Nov 2022 8:33 AM

THE STORY of how 550 Limerick hurling fans felt when their beloved county took its third All-Ireland title in-a-row has been captured in a beautifully-crafted new book.

Illustrated Tales From The Limerick Terraces reaches into the hearts and minds of some of Limerick hurling’s most hardy and loyal supporters, retelling the July 17 success through pictures and print.

“Limerick supporters are the best in the land for their fierce loyalty, their togetherness along with that wonderful wit and sense of humour,” said Liam O’ Brien.

Liam declared that whether it is TUS Gaelic Grounds, Semple Stadium or Croke Park, “the colour and noise of a Limerick crowd in all its glory is unparalleled.”

In Pictures: 50 of the best photos from the Mary Immaculate College conferring ceremonies

He helped Niall Deegan, of Old Christians GAA club, who put the 112-page book together.

Niall, who wrote the book, said the third successive All-Ireland win made him feel “so proud to be a Limerick man” and that he wanted to capture what it was like from a supporter’s perspective.

In it, tales abound of Luimneach Abú and some of her finest fans celebrating in true Limerick fashion.

These include characters like the highly adored singing and dancing Davy Ryan from Bruff and the mighty Christy Keogh with his little green boat wading through the waters by King John’s Castle.

Proceeds from the book will go to Milford Care Centre.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media