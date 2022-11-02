Council to push for introduction of evening bus service into Limerick estate

LIMERICK councillors are to lobby Bus Eireann and the National Transport Authority (NTA) for a bus service in the evening to serve a city estate.

At present, the 305A circular route which is the only bus service which links St Mary's Park to the city only goes every hour between 7.30am and 5.30pm.

Now following similar motions at this month's metropolitan district meeting from northside councillors Conor Sheehan, Labour, and Tom Collopy, Sinn Fein, a request is to be made for services to be put on the road in the later hours.

"It's not acceptable to have a community like St Mary's Park which has a car ownership level below the rest of the city without a bus service after 5.30pm. Social isolation is one of the biggest issues with regeneration. With this comes economic isolation. If there's a valid reason [not to have the bus service in the evening] we need to hear what that valid reason is from Bus Eireann," he said.

Councillor Sharon Benson, Sinn Fein, seconded the motion, pointing out the hourly frequency of the service also needs to be addressed.

