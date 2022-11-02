Search

02 Nov 2022

Funding of €50,000 awarded to Limerick Men's Sheds

Funding of €50,000 awarded to Limerick Men's Sheds

Kieran O’Donnell TD and Castleconnell based Fine Gael Cllr Michael Murphy at the recent Mulcair Men’s Shed Open Day

Reporter:

Frances Fitzpatrick

02 Nov 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

frances.fitzpatrick@limerickleader.ie

FUNDING TOTALLING €50,000 has been awarded to 25 Men's Sheds in Limerick. 

This funding will see grants of €2,000 for Men's Sheds to assist them with running costs such as electricity or insurance bills.

Heather Humphreys TD, Minister for Rural and Community Development, announced funding of €800,000 to support groups across the country. 

The Men's Sheds in Limerick that will receive the grants include: Caherdavin and District Men's Shed, Doon and District Men's Shed, Glin Men's Shed, Adare Men's Shed, Mulcair Men's Shed, Dooradoyle Raheen Men's Shed, Croom FRC Men's Shed and Newcastle West Men's Sheds.

Other organisations who been awarded funding are: Bruff Men's Shed, Abbeyfeale Men's Shed, Herbertstown and District Men's Shed, Galbally Men's Shed, Kilmallock Men's Shed, Total Families Limerick Men's Shed, Our Lady of Lourdes Men's Shed and Southhill Men's Shed and St Patricks Men's Shed.

Peter Pan and company land in Limerick for UCH panto extravaganza

Also included are: Northside FRC Men's Shed, LMHA Men's Shed, St Mary's Parish Men's Shed, IWA Men's Shed, Headway Limerick Men's Shed, Garryowen Men's Shed, Limerick City Build Men's Shed, Ballyneety and District Men's shed.

Kieran O’Donnell, Fine Gael TD, said: "Our Men’s Sheds are invaluable to our communities and this grant funding will aid them in continuing their great work across Limerick, in particular with rising energy costs and I wish to commend our sheds for all they do in the city and in their towns and villages."

Minister Humphreys said: "Our Men’s Sheds provide an absolutely invaluable service in communities the length and breadth of the country.

"They help tackle isolation and provide a welcoming and comfortable space for men to come together and socialise.

"And as we enter the winter period, the supports that our Men’s Sheds provide are even more important. I know that like any voluntary organisation, Men’s Sheds are facing larger bills due to the Cost of Living.

"And so I hope this funding will assist them over the winter months and help bring our Men’s Sheds from strength to strength.

"I know that the number of Women’s Sheds being set up across the country is on the rise – and that’s a fantastic development."

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media