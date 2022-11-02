Funding of €50,000 awarded to Limerick Men's Sheds

FUNDING TOTALLING €50,000 has been awarded to 25 Men's Sheds in Limerick.

This funding will see grants of €2,000 for Men's Sheds to assist them with running costs such as electricity or insurance bills.

Heather Humphreys TD, Minister for Rural and Community Development, announced funding of €800,000 to support groups across the country.

The Men's Sheds in Limerick that will receive the grants include: Caherdavin and District Men's Shed, Doon and District Men's Shed, Glin Men's Shed, Adare Men's Shed, Mulcair Men's Shed, Dooradoyle Raheen Men's Shed, Croom FRC Men's Shed and Newcastle West Men's Sheds.

Other organisations who been awarded funding are: Bruff Men's Shed, Abbeyfeale Men's Shed, Herbertstown and District Men's Shed, Galbally Men's Shed, Kilmallock Men's Shed, Total Families Limerick Men's Shed, Our Lady of Lourdes Men's Shed and Southhill Men's Shed and St Patricks Men's Shed.

Also included are: Northside FRC Men's Shed, LMHA Men's Shed, St Mary's Parish Men's Shed, IWA Men's Shed, Headway Limerick Men's Shed, Garryowen Men's Shed, Limerick City Build Men's Shed, Ballyneety and District Men's shed.

Kieran O’Donnell, Fine Gael TD, said: "Our Men’s Sheds are invaluable to our communities and this grant funding will aid them in continuing their great work across Limerick, in particular with rising energy costs and I wish to commend our sheds for all they do in the city and in their towns and villages."

Minister Humphreys said: "Our Men’s Sheds provide an absolutely invaluable service in communities the length and breadth of the country.

"They help tackle isolation and provide a welcoming and comfortable space for men to come together and socialise.

"And as we enter the winter period, the supports that our Men’s Sheds provide are even more important. I know that like any voluntary organisation, Men’s Sheds are facing larger bills due to the Cost of Living.

"And so I hope this funding will assist them over the winter months and help bring our Men’s Sheds from strength to strength.

"I know that the number of Women’s Sheds being set up across the country is on the rise – and that’s a fantastic development."