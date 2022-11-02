Flights diverted to Shannon Airport as weather warning remains in place

Four flights were diverted to Shannon Airport due to adverse weather
A NUMBER of flights were diverted to Shannon Airport this Wednesday afternoon due to bad weather across the country.
A Status Yellow wind warning, issued by Met Éireann, remains in place for Limerick, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo.
The Shannon Airport Group has confirmed that four flight diversions were facilitated at the airport due to adverse weather conditions.
Commenting, a spokesperson said: “Four flights were diverted to Shannon Airport, three originally due to land at Cork Airport and one due at Dublin Airport. This is the second time in a fortnight that Shannon Airport has facilitated diverted flights."
The spokesperson added that the first of the four diverted flights arrived from London Gatwick at 1.20pm this Wednesday. Other flights were diverted from Edinburgh, Bristol and Malaga.
Shannon Airport personnel remain on standby and the airport is available for further diversions if required.
