Confinement order 'a major worry' for poultry farmers in Limerick

A CONFINEMENT order introduced by the Minister for Agriculture this Wednesday is "a major worry for poultry farmers in Limerick" said local IFA chairman Sean Lavery.

The decision, as announced by the Department of Agriculture, relates to poultry and captive birds and is a precautionary measure against avian influenza.

Mr Lavery said anyone in County Limerick who keeps free range ducks, turkeys, laying hens or broilers will have to keep them indoors.

"The dig danger is that if a farmer has so much as one bird confirmed with avian flu, then the whole flock will be slaughtered and incinerated. So it's a major worry for poultry farmers in Limerick. It is spreading in the wild bird population currently," said Mr Lavery.

Minister Charlie McConalogue announced he is introducing the regulations under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 requiring flock keepers to confine all poultry and captive birds in their possession or under their control in a secure building to which wild birds, or other animals do not have access.

The regulations, entitled Avian Influenza (Precautionary Confinement of Birds) Regulations 2022, are being introduced as a precautionary measure and come into force on Monday next, November 7.

This measure is being taken against a background of the confirmation of disease in wild birds along the east coast since July, increasing risk levels due to colder temperatures and shorter daylight hours as well as recent confirmation of disease in a wild bird inland.

In addition, two outbreaks of HPAI H5N1 have been reported in captive bird flocks in coastal areas of counties Dublin and Wicklow where HPAI H5N1 had been confirmed previously in wild birds.

These findings highlight an increasing risk to all poultry flocks and captive birds and by extension the poultry industry. Outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza have also been identified in poultry flocks in Great Britain and a number of other European countries in recent weeks.

The department previously introduced regulations on September 19 making it mandatory for all keepers of poultry and captive birds to adopt enhanced biosecurity measures for poultry and other captive birds. It is important to note that housing is a support to biosecurity, not an alternative. Stringent biosecurity remains key to protecting poultry and captive bird flocks from disease.

Poultry flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks, maintain strict biosecurity measures and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Veterinary Office.

The Department continues to closely monitor and assess the disease situation and is in regular contact with industry stakeholders.

It is important to note that there is no evidence of risk to humans associated with consumption of poultry or poultry products. Properly cooked poultry products, including meat and eggs are safe to eat.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that although the H5N1 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, the risk of infection to humans is considered to be very low.

However, members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to report sick of dead wild birds to the Regional Veterinary Office or notify the Department of Agriculture through its Avian Influenza Wild Bird App.

An early warning system is in place with Birdwatch Ireland, the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the National Association of Regional Game Councils with regard to surveillance for signs of disease in wild birds.