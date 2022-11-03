Plans revealed to 'transform' prime location in Limerick city centre

LIMERICK City and County Council is seeking tenders for a multi-disciplinary team to prepare a Framework Plan for the Arthur’s Quay area of Limerick city.

When finalised, the plan will set out the guidelines for a comprehensive, plan-led and place-based approach to the redevelopment of this area which, it's hoped, will lead to the transformation of the city centre.

Funding for the Framework Plan will come from the World Class Waterfront Urban Regeneration Development Fund Programme.

The local authority says it is currently working with landowners in the area including University of Limerick, Arthur’s Quay Shopping Centre, Penneys and the owner of the former Debenhams building. Arthur’s Quay Park and Sarsfield House are also located in the area which will be covered by the plan.

Limerick City and County Council says it will also be engaging with the wider public and will look to set up a volunteer group from users of the park to feed into this work once consultants are appointed.

Welcoming the announcement that tenders are being sought, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Francis Foley said: “A framework plan for this area of the city is to be hugely welcomed. As a riverside city it is important that we embrace the river, the role it plays within the city and maximise its potential. We must also work with the people of Limerick to have their ideas taken into account when we are looking at the future development of Arthur’s Quay and the surrounding areas.”

Nuala Gallagher, Director of Planning, Environment and Place-Making with Limerick City and County Council added: “This is a really important part of the city so we are taking a comprehensive approach working with landowners and others to set out a framework and vision for the area that is ambitious and deliverable."

Ms Gallagher added: "We are taking a place-based approach including transport, improved green space, land use to include core retail, culture as well as increased mixed-use residential. It is additionally exciting having University of Limerick involved and to have their presence in the city centre. We will be undertaking comprehensive engagement and consultation on the framework and look forward to input from residents and businesses of the city and beyond.”

The Council has been collaborating with University of Limerick on projects to improve the look and feel of the exterior of the City Campus in advance of development happening.

A striking mural has been created on the wall facing the river, which is an important entry point to the core city centre area, enlivening what was a dreary area of the city.

The area is also home to a portion of the mobile urban forest, which grew up over the summer in the city, while painted bollards have attracted the eyes of many and have become a must-see area for tourists.

The Council intends to bring forward other ‘meanwhile uses’ for this area, working with the landowners and other stakeholders for next summer to create activity, increase footfall to assist core retail and to incorporate family-friendly activities to bring and retain more people in the city.