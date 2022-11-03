Limerick company wins top environmental award

A COMPANY based on the southside of Limerick city has won a prestigious environmental award.

Limerick Polymers Production (LPP) has been given the top accolade at the 2022 Pakman Awards for its efforts in helping Ireland meet its future recycling targets set by the EU.

The recycling site located at the Galvone Business Park, near Southill in the city, was also named the winner of the 2022 Waste Recovery and Recycling Facility Pakman Award.

An early stage company, LPP is Ireland’s first purpose built plastic recovery facility and is the single largest investment in recycling infrastructure in the history of the state. The plant itself is fully automated and is capable of processing over 70,000 tons of mixed plastic packaging per year.

The Pakman Awards ceremony, which took place at the Marker Hotel, saw representatives from leading organisations and community groups come together to recognise achievements in recycling and waste management over the last year.

As a direct result of the LPP facility there has been a 53% increase in the amount of mixed plastic film being recycled in Ireland in 2022 and this will increase further in the coming years as the firm continues to expand.

In order to do this, its management have over the past year secured a number of additional sites surrounding its current facility and now has over 11 acres of land and 130,000 square feet of buildings in Galvone Industrial Estate.

According to the 2022 Pakman Awards judging panel, the entry from LPP was a "best-in-class" example in waste recovery, and its efforts to create a truly circular economy for plastic packaging in Ireland. Limerick Polymers Production was also announced winner of the Waste Recycling and Recovery Facility award.

The Pakman Awards are held annually and seeks to find and celebrate Ireland’s recycling and waste management champions.

Minister of State for the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, Public Procurement, eGovernment with special responsibility for Communications and Circular Economy Ossian Smyth TD commented: "Since last year’s Pakman awards, government has published Ireland’s first Whole of Government Circular Economy Strategy and enacted the first Circular Economy Act. The pace of change is remarkable. The Pakman awards don’t just recognise the marvelous achievements of individual companies but will further inspire and energise us all to reach Ireland’s potential to become a leader in the circular economy."

Séamus Clancy, Repak's chief executive added: "We are delighted to be celebrating many environmental champions at this year’s awards, who are leading by example in implementing excellent recycling and waste management practices over the last twelve months. This year saw some of the highest entries from companies, businesses, community groups and individuals to the Pakman Awards, a reflection of the commitment of many industries in Ireland to help reach our future EU recycling targets and protect our planet for future generations. The standard of this year’s entries was not only exceptional but served as inspiration for others in how to deliver exemplary environmental practices. I would like to thank our sponsors, congratulate all the winners and finalists and extend a special congratulations to LPP the winner of the 2022 Overall Pakman Award."