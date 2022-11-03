Hundreds of Limerick householders without power

ESB Networks are working to repair a fault in the Raheen / Dooradoyle area
HUNDREDS of householders on the southside of the city are without power this Thursday afternoon.
A total of 578 customers in the Raheen / Dooradoyle area are affected. The fault was reported at 1.07pm with an estimated restore time of 4.45pm.
It is of particular nuisance to those working from home.
A spokesperson for ESB said: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."
