Aldi receives permission for new store in Limerick

SUPERMARKET giant Aldi has received conditional planning permission for a new €11.5m store in Limerick.

Council planners have cleared the way for the proposed outlet, near Collins Bar in Dooradoyle.

It’s a move which will create 30 permanent roles and 50 construction jobs, with the new store expected to be open by the end of 2024.

The new 1,315 square metre store, which is being built on a previously unused greenfield site, is set to be powered by 100% green electricity, supported by 90 sq metres of solar panels on its roof.

Uniquely, it will feature a grass roof.

Following objections to its proposed development in Dooradoyle, Aldi had requested more time from planners to address issues raised by a number of objectors to the scheme.

Residents at Oakleigh Wood, who say their properties will overlook the proposed development believe illuminated Aldi signs will cause light pollution, particularly during sleeping hours, while articulated truck deliveries will cause “noise disturbance, air pollution and vibrations to properties.”

They claimed Dooradoyle Road is already “overdeveloped” and “oversaturated” with shops, and fear that an extra store could hinder the speed at which emergency vehicles access the area. Another group, the Slugaire Residents Association also lodged a submission, as did a number of individuals living close by.

The option exists for them to appeal against the council’s grant of permission to An Bord Pleanala.

Aldi is ramping up the number of new stores it is building in Limerick, with developments also planned at Roches Street in the city centre and Moyross on the northside, an application which was granted by council last month.

The retailer says its stores in Dooradoyle and Moyross will each generate 30 new permanent jobs and 50 construction roles.