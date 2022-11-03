Search

03 Nov 2022

Aldi receives permission for new store in Limerick

Aldi receives permission for new store in Limerick

A render of Aldi's proposed new store in Dooradoyle

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

03 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

SUPERMARKET giant Aldi has received conditional planning permission for a new €11.5m store in Limerick.

Council planners have cleared the way for the proposed outlet, near Collins Bar in Dooradoyle.

It’s a move which will create 30 permanent roles and 50 construction jobs, with the new store expected to be open by the end of 2024.

The new 1,315 square metre store, which is being built on a previously unused greenfield site, is set to be powered by 100% green electricity, supported by 90 sq metres of solar panels on its roof.

Uniquely, it will feature a grass roof.

Following objections to its proposed development in Dooradoyle, Aldi had requested more time from planners to address issues raised by a number of objectors to the scheme.

Residents at Oakleigh Wood, who say their properties will overlook the proposed development believe illuminated Aldi signs will cause light pollution, particularly during sleeping hours, while articulated truck deliveries will cause “noise disturbance, air pollution and vibrations to properties.”

Shannon Aviation Cluster continues to expand as Dublin-based company plans to open new office

They claimed Dooradoyle Road is already “overdeveloped” and “oversaturated” with shops, and fear that an extra store could hinder the speed at which emergency vehicles access the area. Another group, the Slugaire Residents Association also lodged a submission, as did a number of individuals living close by.

The option exists for them to appeal against the council’s grant of permission to An Bord Pleanala.

Aldi is ramping up the number of new stores it is building in Limerick, with developments also planned at Roches Street in the city centre and Moyross on the northside, an application which was granted by council last month.

The retailer says its stores in Dooradoyle and Moyross will each generate 30 new permanent jobs and 50 construction roles.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media