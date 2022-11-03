Recruitment woes for gardai laid bare by Limerick-based inspector

A LIMERICK-based inspector has warned that An Garda Síochána are finding it difficult to recruit new members to the force due to pay and conditions.

Inspector Pat Brennan told elected members in Newcastle West at a Joint Policing Sub-Committee (JPC) meeting that despite over 1,000 expressions of interest, only 30% are turning up to interviews each day.

Councillors at the meeting cited a “lack of continuity” and the inability to maintain consistent relationships with gardaí in the community due to frequent changes of personnel.

Cllr Michael Collins (FF) said: “We have a relationship built up with a garda and suddenly find out that that person has moved on and often we don’t know who their replacement is.”

Cllr Jerome Scanlan (Independent) echoed his colleague’s sentiments. He stressed the “extreme importance” of community gardaí in Newcastle West and its surrounding areas.

Insp Brennan, who is currently serving as Acting Superintendent of the district due to a colleague’s illness, described these changes of personnel as “the nature of the beast.”

“That is how our organisation works, you get promoted and you have to move unfortunately,” he told elected members present, reminding them that when his colleague returns, he will be forced to move on from his current position.

Last week, the Sunday Independent reported that since January, one in three members leaving the force have resigned rather than retired.

Referencing plans set out for 200 gardaí to join the slowly declining 14,500 force in November, Insp Brennan admitted that “they are going to be lucky if they can even get 50 applicants in.”

He stated that despite 1,000 expressions of interest to join, 500 agreed to turn up to interviews, and out of 10 scheduled interviews per day, only three turned up, on average.

“They just can’t get people in. Pay and conditions have dramatically decreased,” Insp Brennan conceded to councillors.