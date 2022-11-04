Search

04 Nov 2022

Temporary patch jobs in Limerick are ‘scars on the city’

The pavement where a 'temporary' surface has been laid down outside Colbert Station

Reporter:

Frances Fitzpatrick

04 Nov 2022 9:33 AM

HUNDREDS of people have shared their thoughts on “shoddy” repairs on footpaths in Limerick city.

Following a post by lecturer and author Dr Paul O'Brien on Twitter regarding work outside Colbert Station, others shared examples of “poor” repairs at other locations in the city.

Dr O'Brien shared a photo of paving outside the train station that had been taken up to allow a utility company to carry out work.

However, once the work was complete a temporary surface was laid down instead of the original paving.

A spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council said these are “temporary reinstatements” associated with service providers.

They also stated that the permanent surfacing finish will be to the standard of the adjoining streetscape.

Plans revealed to 'transform' prime location in Limerick city centre

Dr O'Brien said that the plaza in front of the station is a “great space” and it is a “shame” that the pavement has been left the way it has.

“The mobile forest there looked great, it just goes to show what can be done with the space. But what is the point in having a nice public realm if they are going to put down a brand new surface and then have bits of it ripped up here, there and everywhere?

“I was reading up on it and utility companies have to apply for a license to dig up the public realm. So if there is a process behind applying for something then why isn't there one for signing off on something?”.

Other people on Twitter have been raising concerns over temporary works in different parts of the city.

One man said a “temporary surface” has been installed on a footpath on George's Quay, but according to him the surface is still there five years after it was first laid down.

Dr O'Brien continued: “The proof is in the pudding. They are scars on the city.”

