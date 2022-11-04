Limerick motorists advised of delays due to works on busy national road

MOTORISTS are being advised of works taking place on a busy national road in Limerick.
The roadworks will affect those driving the N-69 in the Knockroe-Kildimo area.
The works will take place today, Friday, November 4 between the hours of 9am and 4pm.
The works involve the retrofitting of roadside fencing on the national road.
As a result, a temporary stop/go operation is in place between the times above.
Limerick City and County Council regret any inconvenience caused.
