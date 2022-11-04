Limerick's Greg O'Shea sees his TV dream come true

LIMERICK rugby star, Olympian and Love Island winner, Greg O’Shea, has seen his TV dream come true.

Virgin Media Television has announced the Limerick man will join The Six O’Clock Show later this month, taking over presenting duties from Martin King.

No stranger to VMTV, Greg will join Karen Koster to present the nightly show on the TV Network.

Sharing the news on Instagram, he commented: "This is an absolute dream come true. I’ve done a couple years of presenting, but I never thought I’d actually have a show. I’m so excited to start this journey, and it’s made even better I’ll be beside the lovely @karenkostertv."

He added: “Also big shout out to @martinkingpresenter for such incredible work. You are an inspiration to me, and I’ll never be able to fill your shoes, but hopefully I’ll make it my own and do you proud on the show.”

Another Limerick native, Muireann O'Connell, is a previous presenter of the Six O'Clock Show.

She is now a familiar face on Ireland Am (Monday to Thursday) and previously co-presented the rugby-based show The Late Tackle with Greg O'Shea on Virgin Media TV.

As he prepares to join Ireland AM from November 11, Martin King commented: "I love my Six O Clock show family and I will especially miss working with Karen and all our great contributors, but I’m so excited to work with Elaine and Katja. I will have to start setting my alarm clock again. It helps that I know the Six O Clock show is in safe hands."

Greg O’Shea will take over The Six O’Clock Show presenting duties from November 21. The programme is broadcast each weekday evening on Virgin Media One.