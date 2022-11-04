BREAKING: Juvenile due in court over Halloween violence in Limerick town

The youth is due to appear before a sitting of Limerick District Court
GARDAI investigating a number of violent incidents in Newcastle West on Halloween night have arrested and charged a juvenile.
The male, who is aged in his mid-teens, is expected to appeared before a sitting of Limerick District Court in the city this Friday afternoon.
Limerick Live understands he has been charged with criminal damage arising from an incident on Monday evening during which a parked car was overturned.
Video footage of that incident and several other incidents were posted on social media on Halloween night and all have been widely shared since.
Confirming that an arrest has been made, a garda spokesperson said.
"The male was arrested this morning, Friday, November 4 2022 and detained in Newcastle West garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984."
Gardai are expected to oppose any bail application which is made by the defendant when he appears in court.
Investigations into Monday's events are ongoing.
